Inconsistent grading policy unfairly penalizes students

By Jennifer Rivas | Contributor

Baylor University has no enforced university standard grading policy. As a student, it is frustrating to have inconsistent grading scales across classes.

Some classes consider a 90 or above to be an A, 89-87 a B+, 87-83 a B, 83-80 a B- and so on. In other classes, a 93 or above is considered an A, 93-90 an A-, 89-87 a B+ and so on.

This affects a student’s GPA because an A in a class is a 4.0, however an A- in a class is a 3.67 GPA score. If a student received an A- in all their classes, they would not even make the Dean’s List, which has a requirement of at least a 3.7.

Many professors say your GPA does not define you. However, a student’s GPA is one of the most important factors in the job interviewing process, admission into graduate school and scholarships.

These institutions are most likely going to look at a student’s transcript that has the letter grade and GPA. They will not be able to see the actual numerical grade the student received in the class.

Having inconsistent grading hinders students by not giving them the grade they have earned. An A should be an A, regardless if it is a 97 or a 91. Students should not have to work harder to receive a grade that is already hard to achieve.

Using the normal grading scale will help students to have a higher GPA. As a result, they will be more qualified for that job, admission into graduate school and scholarships. It will also help Baylor for their students to have a higher GPA, because it will entice new prospective students to come to Baylor for excellent academics.

Baylor should standardize a grading scale. Professors should not decide whether they are going to raise the standard for what is to be considered an A. It should be consistent across all classes in every college.

