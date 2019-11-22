Baylor students fight against Human Trafficking

By BrenShavia Jordan | Broadcast Reporter

Texas has one of the highest percentages of human trafficking victims in the nation. This is modern-day slavery where victims are forced into labor and sexual exploitation. While alarming, there are many organizations that exist to help bring awareness to this issue.

Baylor professor Dr. Christina Crenshaw has conducted research on this topic and shares how research is the number one tool for prevention. After many students shared their passion with her on this topic, she asked the Honors College about holding a class relating to human trafficking.

“So, for the first time ever we are doing a symposium class under the Honors College,” Crenshaw said. “It will consist of five meetings on the topic of prevention, policy, partnership and prosecution on modern-day slavery.”

Crenshaw shared how encouraging it is to see students rally around making a change.

“I have been really encouraged how Baylor is making space for this issue and the way students are gathering around and jumping in with both feet,” Crenshaw said.

With over 40 million people still in slavery, Baylor’s International Justice Mission advocates for hosting events on campus to bring awareness and also hosting days of prayer.

Threads is a thrift store with items donated by Baylor students and proceeds go toward funding rescue missions.

IJM President Kamrie Rhoads shared her excitement for the campus, as they host one of their biggest events of the semester.

“It is really sweet to watch the Baylor community come around and rally around such an important issue like human trafficking,” Rhoads said. “One of the main areas for human trafficking is in the clothing industry. By buying from this thrift store, you are freeing people from slavery rather than keeping them in it.”

Students who came to the event shared why they were happy to be apart.

Watertown, N.Y. freshman Ciera Lawrence shared why this was important to her.

“I wanted to donate, of course, because I am a woman and seeing lately that women have been taken, kidnapped and raped,” Lawrence said. “Bringing awareness and donating to fight against it is a big thing for me as a woman of color.”

Irvine, Calif. sophomore Isabelle Lin shared why she is happy to donate toward the event.

“All the money from this event and others go toward helping people who are survivors of trafficking or people who are still in that situation,” Lin said. “I think this is such a great cause and organization, and I am really glad I came.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call the hotline for help at 1-888-373-7888.