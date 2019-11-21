What to Do in Waco: Nov. 22 – 25

By Madalyn Watson | Arts & Life Editor

Friday

Movie at the Mural and Mural Plaque Dedication | 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | Martin Luther King Jr. Community Clinic, 1911 N Mlk Jr Blvd | Free | Introducing the new mural, “The Color of Health,” they will provide outdoor heaters, complimentary hot cocoa, snacks

Brass Chamber Ensembles | 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Seventh and James Baptist Church | Free | Performers are students of the Brass Division at Baylor University

Blind Date With a Book: Winter is Coming | 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 South 4th Street | $25 |The ticket includes a Christmas themed book, one free drink and a complimentary charcuterie

McLennan Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol” | 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | Music & Theatre Arts Building, McLennan Community College, 1400 College Dr. | $10 – $12

Oxford Comma at Southern Roots Brewing | 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Southern Roots Brewing, 217 N 8th St | Free

Josh Ward at the Backyard | 10 p.m. – 11:55 p.m. | The Backyard Bar, Stage, and Grill, 511 S. 8th St. | $12 – $1

Saturday

Waco Downtown Farmers Market 8th Anniversary | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave | Includes the release of a new Market shirt and DIY shirt printing with Hole in the Roof, the Acton Academy Student Business Fair and the Market Ra e Baskets featuring goods and gifts from farmers and food crafters

Central Texas Turkey Trot 5K/10K run | 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Brazos Park East, Cameron Park, 3516 N MLK Jr Blvd | $40

Central’s Market at Central Christian Church | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Dr | Free

McLennan Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol” | 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | Music & Theatre Arts Building, McLennan Community College, 1400 College Dr. | $10 – $12

Meals on Wheels for Pets | 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Bare Arms Brewing, 2515 La Salle Ave. | Help make holiday dog and cat goodie bags to be delivered to Meals on Wheels customers who have pets

Sunday

String Chamber Music Recital | 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Meadows Recital Hall, Glennis McCrary Music Building | Free

Jazz Combos | 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall, Glennis McCrary Music Building | Free | The performers are members of the Wayne Fisher Jazz Program at Baylor University, directed by Alex Parker

Monday

Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble | 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall | Free | The Symphonic Band is conducted by Associate Director of Bands Isaiah Odajima, and the Wind Ensemble is conducted by Director of Bands J. Eric Wilson.

“Never Even or Odd” Art Exhibit | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Community Services Center, McLennan Community College, 1400 College Dr. | Free