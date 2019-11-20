Students reminisce on viral Internet challenges of the decade

By Igor Stepczynski | Broadcast Reporter

The decade is coming to a close, and it sure has been an interesting one. This is especially in regard to the Internet.

Viral Internet challenges have decorated all corners of the web, from the Cinnamon Challenge to planking. Some challenges went viral for a viral cause, like the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. Others, like the Tide Pod challenge, had health officials sickeningly concerned. Baylor students were not immune to viral Internet fever and partook in many of the shenanigans.

The most popular one seemed to be the Cinnamon Challenge.

“This one is the most fun to watch, because nobody can do it,” one Baylor student said. “The Cinnamon Challenge sucks, it burns and I don’t recommend it.”

Another popular trend, especially among females, was the Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge. Participants used narrow-ended glass containers to achieve the signature Kylie Jenner lips without the Kylie Jenner doctor’s office procedure.

“I did the Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge,” one student admitted. “I’ll say it. It bruised my lips. I don’t recommend it.”

Planking is one that took over all ages by storm. Another challenge, called the Cheese Challenge, was a comedic take on an otherwise boring dairy product with participants slapping a slice of cheese on their friends, family and pets.

“I feel like this one is pretty harmless unlike the tide pod challenge,” one student said.

Tide PODS may look like a sweet and sugary delight, but it is obviously not meant for human consumption. However, the Internet is the Internet after all. Participants attempted to eat a Tide POD on camera, and many ended up in the hospital. Hospitals were dumbfounded about this trend, but as one Baylor student put it, they “look pretty good.”

What makes these challenges so appealing to Internet users at the end of the day? Answers may span from “YOLO” to “I did it because I’m stupid.” At the end of the day, it was all about having a good laugh and making good memory for the books.