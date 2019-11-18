What to Do in Waco: Nov. 19 – 21

By Madalyn Watson | Arts & Life Editor

Tuesday

The Beall Poetry Festival “The Wiles of Poetic Style” Lecture | 3:30 p.m. |Rm 101, Carroll Science Hall | Free

Waco Farmers Market Weekly Pop-Up | 4 – 6 p.m. | Pinewood Coffee Bar, 2223 Austin Ave | Free

Christian Business Leaders Present Sherri Johnson | 6:30 p.m. | Rm 318, Foster Campus for Business and Innovation | Free | Sherri Johnson, the president and CEO of Johnson Roofing, will speak as a part of the Faith in Business series about what Christian faith looks like in business. Attendees should dress business casual.

Author Autumn Krause “A Dress For The Wicked” Book Signing | 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 217 S 4th St | Free

Baylor Concert Jazz Ensemble | 7:30 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall, McCrary Music Building | Free

Open mic night | 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Backyard Bar Stage & Grill, 511 S. 8th St. | Free

Wednesday

Poetry Reading by Beall Visiting Poet Lisa Russ Spaar | 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Treasure Room, Armstrong Browning Library | Free

Baylor All-University Thanksgiving Dinner | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Fountain Mall | This event is a time for students and faculty to enjoy food, games, entertainment and fellowship with the Baylor community

The Finals Countdown | 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. | Cashion C311 | Study tips offered to help students nail their study sessions

Oboist Euridice Alvarez Concert | 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Roxy Grove Hall, Waco Hall | Free

Open mic night | 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St. | Free

Cornhole Tournament | 7 p.m. | Bare Arms Brewing, 2515 La Salle Ave. | Free

Thursday

BFA Exhibition Opening Reception | 5:30 p.m. | Martin Museum of Art, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | Free

Early Music Ensembles | 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Armstrong Browning Library | Free | Baylor University’s Early Music Ensembles are directed by Jann Cosart, associate professor of musicology.

Making a Masterpiece with Maker’s Edge | 6 – 7 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex | $15 | Create mini marble pumpkins with Maker’s Edge. This event is limited to those 18 and older, due to the equipment being used. Seating is limited, so advanced registration is encouraged.

Concert Jazz Ensemble | 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall in the Glennis McCrary Building | Free | The Concert Jazz Ensemble is led by Alex Parker, Director of the Wayne Fisher Jazz Program at Baylor University.

McLennan Theatre’s A Christmas Carol | 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | Music & Theatre Arts Building, McLennan Community College, 1400 College Dr. | $10 – $12