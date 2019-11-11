What to Do in Waco: Nov. 12 – 14

By Madalyn Watson | Arts & Life Editor

Tuesday

Central Texas Watercolor Society Art Exhibit | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. | Free | Art exhibition of watercolors by Central Texas Watercolor Society

Waco Farmers Market Pop-Up | 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Pinewood Coffee Bar, 2223 Austin Ave | Free | Offers fresh seasonal produce for mid-week shopping

Wednesday

Village Wednesdays: Harvest Time! | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S University Parks Dr | $7 – $9 | Experience hands-on history in the Governor Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village Historic Village

Composting Event | 6:30 p.m. | A. 420, Baylor Sciences Building | Free | Learn about composting and how to make your own composting bin at home

Open Mic Night | 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St. | Free

Thursday

Texas Comanches: Traditional Cultural Properties | 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S University Parks Dr | $7 – $9 | Speaker, Linda Pelon, professor and author of two books on Native Americans in Texas, will focus a presentation on Waco Comanche history and traditional cultural properties in McLennan County

Cultivate Christmas Market Opening Reception | 6 p.m. – 8: 30 p.m. | Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Ave | Free | Cultivate Christmas Market will have the gifts you need no matter the style or price

Live Jazz at the Distillery | 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Balcones Distilling, 225 S 11th St | Free

Waco Symphony Orchestra Presents Branford Marsalis | 7: 30 p.m. | Waco Hall, Baylor University, 624 Speight Ave. | $20 – $60, $15 for students with ID

It’s Our Write | 7: 30 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N 15th St | $10 – $15 | A spoken word poetry open mic fundraiser for the Mission Waco Youth Summer Trips