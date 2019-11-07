What to do in Waco: Nov. 8 – 10

Friday

H-E-B Zoo Stampede | 6:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N 4th St | Entrance into the fun run $15 – $55 | A family fun run and run for the animals, featuring a beautiful certified 5K and 10K courses as well as our uncertified 1K fun run and walk for people of all.

Wildlife Wonderland | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N 4th St | Price of entrance into the zoo.

Tellabration | 6 – 8:30 p.m. | Mt Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 8387 S 3rd St | $6 – 12 | An International Evening of Storytelling with Dinner featuring a concert of stories presented by Guest Storyteller, Mel Davenport along with the students and adult members of the Storytelling Guild.

Willow City | 7 p.m. | Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N 15th St | $7 – 12 | Willow City is comprised of siblings Beecher, Ezra, Liza, and Asa Proch.

The Gray Havens | 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St. | Tickets range from $12 – $37

Antigone | 7:30 p.m. | Mabee Theatre in the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | $15 | Presented by Baylor Theatre Arts, a modern take on Sophocles’ epic tale.

Faculty Recital: Amy Petrongelli | 7:30 p.m. | Roxy Grove Hall | Free

Night of Worship with Kari Jobe and Restoration Getaway | 7:30 p.m. | Antioch Community Church, 505 N 20th St | Tickets range from $26 – 50

Saturday

Waco Walks: The Brazos River and Waco History | 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Behind The Castle, 3301 Franklin Ave. | Free

Author Brian Kilmeade – “Sam Houston & the Alamo Avengers” | 4 – 6 p.m. | Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive | Free | Includes book talk and signing by author Brian Kilmeade.

Antigone | 7:30 p.m. | Mabee Theatre, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | $15 | Presented by Baylor Theatre Arts, a modern take on Sophocles’ epic tale.

Sunday

Austin Avenue Music and Arts Festival | 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. | 700 block of Austin Avenue | Free



Antigone | 2 p.m. | Mabee Theatre, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | $15 | Presented by Baylor Theatre Arts, a modern take on Sophocles’ epic tale.