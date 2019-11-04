What to Do in Waco: Nov. 5 – 7

Tuesday

Central Texas Watercolor Society Art Exhibit | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. | Free | Art exhibition of watercolors by Central Texas Watercolor Society

Finding the Universe in Oaxaca: Textiles, Photographs Exhibit | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Martin Museum of Art in the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | Free | Exhibit inspired by photographer Gary Goldberg and his partnership with textile workers in Oaxaca, Mexico

The Age of Mechanical Reproduction Exhibit | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Martin Museum of Art in the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | Free | Exhibit featuring 18th and 19th century prints depicting flora and fauna

Ekphrasis: Veracity Exhibit | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave | Free | Austin Avenue storefronts in downtown Waco tell an ekphrastic journey through history, while focusing on migration to immigration stories

We Remember Them | 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm | Jones Concert Hall, 110 Baylor Ave. | Free | Concert with Baylor’s A Cappella Choir and Chamber Singers.

Open Mic Night | 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. | The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St. | Free

Wednesday

“What You Didn’t Know About the Trail of Tears” gallery talk | 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. | Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive | Free | The gallery talk will be presented by Baylor history, professor Dr. Julie Sweet

Open Mic Night | 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St. | Free

Thursday

Charles Wallis: Expressionistic Landscapes | 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave | Free | An exercise in reflecting the artist’s feelings and emotions about the landscape in oil and acrylic as well as the landscape itself

World Cup Fair Trade Market Nativity Open House | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. | World Cup Cafe, 1321 N. 15th St. | Features nativities and other holiday items from around the world

Gary Goldberg on Finding the Universe in Oaxaca Artist Talk and Perception | 5:30 p.m. | Martin Museum of Art in the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | Free

Stars Over Texas Jamboree | 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm | Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W Waco Dr | $10 – $14 | A family-style musical jamboree held the first Thursday of the month

Antigone | 7:30 p.m. | Mabee Theatre in the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | $15 | Presented by Baylor Theatre Arts, a modern take on Sophocles’ epic tale

Improv Comedy Show | 8:30 p.m. | Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd, Ste Q | $10.50 – 12.50 | The entire show is made up on the spot, based on audience suggestions