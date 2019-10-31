WTDW: Nov. 1 – 3

Friday

Deck the Halls Holiday Gift Market | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave | One-day pass for $7 and a three-day pass for $15; separate tickets for special events are available for purchase

Autumn Moon Festival | 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Barfield Drawing Room | Free | Baylor’s Vietnamese Student Association showcases Vietnamese culture through the celebration of the Autumn Moon Festival, includes a variety of cultural performances and activities

Sigma Chi’s Derby Doggies | 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Fountain Mall, 1312 S 3rd St | Features games, activities and dogs to fundraise for Sigma Chi’s philanthropy, the Huntsman Cancer Institute

Kappa Alpha’s Fall Fest | 3:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Burleson Quad | This event will consist of pumpkin painting, Dog Show and fall games to celebrate the season of Fall and to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association

Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library Book Sale | 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave | Free | The sale includes books, DVDs/CDs/LPs and a Collector’s Corner of special interest items

First Friday at Dr Pepper Museum | 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | Free | Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S 5th St

First Friday Jazz | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Hilton Waco, 113 S University Parks Dr | Free | An evening of mellow jazz provided by Waco locals, Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras

First Friday at Cultivate 7Twelve | 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Ave | Free | Check out the art exhibits while enjoying free refreshments, light bites and live music

Friday Night Specialty Dinner | 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Barnett’s Public House, 420 Franklin Ave | $25 | Four course dinner with a different menu every week with special guest chefs. Reservations Required

Michael Herrera Songs and Stories: Live at the Waco Hippodrome | 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave |Tickets range from $30 to $35

Halloween Organ Concert | 7:30 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall, McCrary Music Building | Free | The lighthearted program is directed by Baylor’s Associate Professor of Organ, Isabelle Demers, with students from her organ studio performing playfully spooky tunes

Saturday

Central Texas Watercolor Society Art Exhibit | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. | Free | Art exhibition of watercolors by Central Texas Watercolor Society

Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library Book Sale | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave | Free | The Sale includes books, DVDs/CDs/LPs and a Collector’s Corner of special interest items

Deck the Halls Holiday Gift Market | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave | One-day pass for $7 and a three-day pass for $15; separate tickets for special events are available for purchase

Buttoned Bears Pop Up Shop | 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Pinewood Coffee Bar | Several vendors including Rye Designs Co., Dot Hope Co., Second Times the Charm will be present.

Explorations: Sonora Winds in Guest Recital | 4 p.m. | Roxy Grove Hall, Waco Hall West | Free

Patsy Cline Tribute | 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave |Tickets ranging between $19 – $39

Revolution de Amor Tributo a Mana at the BaCKyArD | 8:30 p.m. | The Backyard Bar, Stage, and Grill, 511 S. 8th St. | $15 to $20

Sunday

Deck the Halls Holiday Gift Market | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave | One-day pass for $7 and a three-day pass for $15; however, separate tickets can be purchased for special events.

Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library Book Sale | 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave | Free | The sale includes books, DVDs/CDs/LPs and a Collector’s Corner of special interest items

Noah Gundersen Concert | 8 p.m. | Common Grounds, 1123 S 8th St | Tickets for $22