Always removes female symbol to include diversity among customers

By BrenShavia Jordan | Broadcast Reporter

Always, a popular brand for hygiene products, has made the decision to remove the female symbol that represents femininity. The brand says this will be a way to be more inclusive of transgender and nonbinary customers.

The brand released a statement regarding the recent change.

“For over 35 years Always has championed girls and women, and we will continue to do so,” the company said. “We’re also committed to diversity and inclusion and are on a continual journey to understand the needs of all of our consumers.”

Students on Baylor’s campus shared their opinion in reference to this change.

Bolton, Miss. graduate student Ambria McDonald shared her opinion about understanding gender.

“I think people have to consider that all people who consider themselves transgendered are not just men transitioning to women,” McDonald said. “It’s honestly the other way around.”

Houston sophomore Andrea Lindsey shared her views on this decision.

“I don’t feel like it was that big of a deal in changing it,” Lindsey said. “It’s nice that they were being sensitive to how other people might feel about it. I don’t think it was that drastic enough to be changed.”

Houston junior Maureen Wassef had a different perspective with the brands decision.

“I think that it’s a great idea to have the Always brand allow gender-neutral pads and tampons,” Wassef said.

Houston junior Victoria Gutierrez also shared her views.

“I don’t think that taking the female symbol of pads and tampons really does much of anything,” Gutierrez said. “It doesn’t cost anything to anyone.”

Since this decision, the company has received applause and backlash. They are still standing by their decision. The design updates will take place at the beginning of 2020.