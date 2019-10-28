What to Do in Waco: Oct. 29 – 31

Tuesday

Waco Community Band Concert | 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | Ball Performing Arts Center, MCC Campus, 1400 College Dr | Free

Not Just Another Pretty Face Exhibit | 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S 5th St | Museum’s new exhibit covers what the soda pop industry and science field is like for women as well as how women have been portrayed in advertising throughout history | Tickets range from $6 to $8

Central Texas Watercolor Society Art Exhibit | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. | Art exhibition of watercolors by Central Texas Watercolor Society | Free

Viy (Spirit of Evil) Film Screening | 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | Bennett Auditorium in Draper, 1420 S. 7th Street | A part of the World Cinema Series, screening ‘Viy (Spirit of Evil),’ a Russian film | Counts as a Cultural Events Experience Credit

Women’s Choir and Men’s Choir in Joint Concert | 7:30 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall, Glennis McCrary Music Building | Free

Wednesday

Wild Wednesday Hiking | 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. | Meet at the Redwood Shelter, 2300 Cameron Park Dr. | hikers should wear shoes appropriate for hiking and bring plenty of water | Free

Baylor Swing Dance Society’s Halloween Dance | 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Alexander Reading Room | Participants should dress up in their Halloween costume for a Halloween Fashion Show | Free

Cultivate Jazz Jam | 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Ave | An evening of jazz with the Central Texas Jazz society | Free

Thursday

Michael Jackson Tribute Show | 7 p.m. | Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave | two hour non stop high energy show that spans Jackson’s four decade career | Tickets range from $20 to $50

Mike Mains & The Branches Concert | 8 p.m. | Common Grounds, 1123 S 8th St | Concert also features The Hawks & The Found as well as The Fox & The Crow | Buy tickets ahead of time for $12