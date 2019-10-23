What to do in Waco: Oct. 24 – 26



Thursday, Oct. 24



Tombstone Tour | 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Mayborn Museum | Experience the Mayborn’s nightlife and meet some of the ghosts of Waco’s past at this year’s Tombstone Tour. This event is free and will include food and prizes.A college ID is required for attendance.

Bullet Boys with Camaromancer | 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. | The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St. | Tickets from $15 to $20

Friday, Oct. 25

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 510 Washington Avenue, across the street from the McLennan County Courthouse

Mike Ryan with Tanner Fenoglio | 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. |The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St. | Tickets from $15 to $20

Saturday, Oct. 26

Sitting Up With The Dead | 8 to 11 p.m. | McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave | Victorian Funeral & Spiritualism Exhibit presented by the Historic Waco Foundation | $20 per person

Mission Waco Fall Harvest Festival | 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. | The Rock, 1201 N. 16th St | offers games, face painting, pumpkin painting and other fall activities for all children with the purchase of a $2 punch card; all of the proceeds go to Mission Waco Youth

