How to overcome your past

By BrenShavia Jordan | Broadcast Reporter

Who, me? I am sorry but you got the wrong person.

We all make mistakes in life, but we also grow and become better because of them. It just sucks when people can only identify you with your past flaws. There is a scripture in the Bible I read last week, and it really made me think about this. Colossians 3:9-10 “Do not lie to each other, since you have taken off your old self with its practices and have put on the new self, which is being renewed in the knowledge in the image of its creator.”

This scripture reminded me that I am new in Jesus Christ and can be forgiven from any mistake in my past. And if you have accepted Jesus into your heart as your personal savior, you have a new identity in him too. It doesn’t matter what you have done in your past. No matter how bad you think it was, you can still be forgiven. You can still have a fresh start with Jesus Christ no matter what.

Jesus knew we would fall short, foresaw our mistakes and paid the price for them as a sinless man. His death on the cross was the price for our punishment. Through his redemption, we can be forgiven and his grace is freely given to us. 2 Corinthians 5:17 says, “Therefore if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”

This is a great reminder for the next time someone wants to attach your past to the present. The truth is what they say about you may be valid, but you are no longer that person anymore. You have taken off the old self and come to the knowledge of who you are in Jesus.

If you are surrounded by people who only bring up your past, you may need to rethink your circle. The people who are really for you will embrace the version of yourself you are now and help you continue to grow into your future.

Remember you do get a chance at a fresh start, no matter how messed up your past was; you have the permission to start again.