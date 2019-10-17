CNN’s anti-Trump bias threatens news integrity

By Gaby Salazar | Copy Editor

CNN has officially lost all credibility earlier this week when a whistleblower inside CNN came out with secret camera footage, proving the media conglomerate’s blatant bias against Trump and Republicans. This story is easily one of the biggest of the year, but you’ll hardly see it in mainstream media. The hashtag #ExposeCNN has essentially been buried deep in the trending list, even when it’s been tweeted over 100,000 times. The biggest question remaining is how long can CNN remain silent about this.

On Monday, Project Veritas, a conservative activist group worked with whistleblower Cary Poarch to release these shocking videos, with new ones still being posted on YouTube and Twitter. James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas describes himself as a “guerilla journalist” and is also the man behind the story of Google’s whistleblower.

In the footage, CNN employee Nick Neville reveals that Jeff Zucker, the president of CNN is known to have a “personal vendetta” against the president. Everybody knows that CNN leans left, but this time we have billionaire media executives on tape talking about how to further their agenda and promulgate more Trump-rage. It’s plain to see that Zucker has his hands in every department of CNN, puppeteering his employees to stick to one narrative.

“I believe the American people deserve to know the true agenda of President Jeff Zucker so they understand what’s really going on behind the scenes at CNN and can make informed choices as consumers of media,” said Poarcher, now unemployed, on his GoFundMe page.

In part one of the series of shocking videos, Chrisitan Sierra, a media coordinator at CNN said, “There’s nothing we can do if Zucker wants impeachment every single day to be the top story.” In Zucker’s defense, impeachment is a big story, but since the day Trump got into office, CNN has been hyper-focused on his impeachment and they’ve been relentless about it ever since. We can clearly see from the videos that Zucker’s own employees are sick of covering the same story over and over again.

Poarcher has only worked at the network for two years, but it didn’t take long for him to realize that there was a serious anti-Trump crusade that everybody was aboard on.

In Poarcher’s interview with O’Keefe, he recalls a chilling moment at CNN noting, “There was a strong groupthink that permeated through the halls.”

The most telling part of Zucker’s ignorance is his claim that their hands are clean of this corruption.

“I think what’s going on in America now is really fundamentally the result of years of fake news, conspiracy nonsense from Fox News,” Zucker said in a recorded phone call with CNN executives.

It’s ironic how Zucker is quick to blame Fox News for the deep division in this country when CNN is just as responsible, maybe even more so than Fox News.

Poarcher agrees when he says to O’Keefe, “He (Zucker) was calling Fox News fake news and a propaganda machine when with what I saw, that’s pretty much what CNN was.”

As the biggest media company in the world, it’s CNN’s ethical duty to report the news fairly. Instead, we are seeing CNN not just being biased in their news reporting, but corrupt and dishonest about it.

It’s no secret that the media is deceitful and it’s time it stops going unchecked. Real, objective journalism matters now more than ever before and if we fail to realize this, we risk mass manipulation. A fact we all must realize is that everybody has their own biases, even journalists, but the problem is that they don’t admit to them upfront. Instead, they masquerade as being objective when that’s simply untrue. The problem is that most people can’t tell the difference between an opinion piece and a news article and that’s a huge problem.

I refuse to lose hope in this fight against big media corporations. As time passes, more whistleblowers will come out and if we can all expose CNN and other big tech companies for what they’re really doing to the American people, we know they can’t be silent forever. As democratic citizens of this country, it is imperative that we be accurately informed not influenced.