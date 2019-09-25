Baylor campus celebrates National Voter Registration Day

By Sarah Gill | Broadcast Reporter

Organizations across campus maximized the opportunity to celebrate National Voter Registration Day by sharing the importance of a college student’s vote by hosting voter registration drives.

Baylor’s NAACP and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. partnered to host a voter registration drive on Tuesday evening in the Barfield Drawing room. There were close to 60 attendees, and 30 students registered to vote.

Kennedy Kinnard, Global Impact Chair for AKA, said that even if you are an out-of-state student, you can still register and vote in McClennan county.

Election Day is November 5th, and students should keep in mind that they must be registered to vote 30 days prior.

Shevann Steuben, President of Baylor’s NAACP expressed her concern of college students not voting.

“You think about all the privileges you have as a young adult, and that’s a lot of the demographics of people who aren’t voting,” Steuben said.

San Jose, Calif. freshman Christopher Moon was among the 30 people who registered to vote in McClennan county. He said the process was easier than he thought it was going to be, and it was his first time to register to vote.

San Antonio freshman Erin Garcia described the voter registration process.

“It’s just filling out a form and then handing it in,” Garcia said. “It’s your civic duty!”

Kinnard had one final remark for college students.

“Please vote, please!” Kinnard said. “There’s a lot of things going on right now, and it is imperative for college students to voice their opinions and vote to get the change that they desire.”

To check your voter registration status or to figure out how to vote, head to vote.gov.