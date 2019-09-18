Take college seriously, not yourself

By McKenzie Oviatt | Reporter

When college becomes difficult, it is helpful to remind yourself why you are here and what college can do for you personally and professionally. College isn’t for everyone and most do not have the opportunity to go to college, but while you’re here it’s best to get the most out of it.

No matter how much someone pays for schooling, education is always invaluable. To receive an education at Baylor costs roughly $60,000 per year. Scholarships aside, a Baylor degree is equivalent to $240,000. With this number in mind, it is advantageous to glean the advantages. The benefit to college is that you are monetarily investing in yourself. Investing in yourself becomes an indestructible insurance card. It facilitates self-confidence in your skill sets.

Growing up, my grandmother shared her tumultuous life story with me and one thing she reminded me was to invest in things that people can’t take away from you. She said, “No one can take away your education, your experiences or your work ethic.” Her advice has followed me and sustained me in college.

Getting the most of your classes can look like this: treating your classes like a job interview. This entails showing up on time, being properly prepared, making connections with others and taking your work seriously.

The more precise your time-management becomes, the easier it will be to transfer it to the workforce. I don’t think that people should take it personally when others are late, but most people find it annoying at the least.

At this age it is easy for people to take themselves seriously while being more relaxed about their work and their vision. When I take myself too seriously I become far too critical of who I am and less critical about the work I produce. I have to remind myself that I can’t edit who I am, but I can edit my assignments and the energy I expend. A telling sign of maturing within myself is transitioning the focus from who I am to concentrating on my work. Whether it’s a project, homework assignment, a passing hobby or an at-home project, my work is an extension of who I am.

We were all created to create. The world needs our unique ideas and it is time to apply them. As for ourselves, taking who we are lightly means being open to change. It means being humbled and sacrificing our pride for failing and learning. After all, the point of college is to mold us into something else, something better. Approaching classes with an open mind allows creative thought and it promotes critical thinking skills.

Another way to prepare yourself for the workforce is to come dressed appropriately to class. I understand there are times where classes run all day long and there is a lot on everyone’s plate come midterms and finals week especially, but it is important to dress more modestly and comfortably to classes. I like the sense of preparedness when I am ready to give a class presentation or go to a conference within a moment’s notice. I feel better and more eager to take on the day when I’m a little more put-together.

Going forward in your semester, start treating your classes like a job interview because you never know where that investment in yourself will take you.