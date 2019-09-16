Soccer takes match to overtime against ACU

By Ahfaaz Merchant | Sports Writer

Baylor soccer hit the road once again Sunday night to take on Abilene Christian University for the Bears first-ever game at Elmer Gray Stadium. After a double overtime the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Wildcats held a 9-4 edge in shots over the Bears during the first half and took the lead early with a goal by senior midfielder Shay Johnson in the 26th minute.

Baylor, however, came out more aggressive in the second half, recording 12 shots and allowing ACU only one during that period. The Bears outshot ACU 19-15 to end the match, the most shots by Baylor since their 2-0 win over Wyoming on Sept. 6. Head coach Paul Jobson gave the Wildcats credit for pressuring the Bears early in the match.

“They were definitely the better team in the first half and capitalized on their opportunity,” Jobson said. “I thought we turned some things around in the second half to get an equalizer, but we dug ourselves a big hole against a good team. We will bounce back this week to face two more great opponents.”

Sophomore forward Taylor Moon took the advantage for the Bears and tied things up with a goal in the 57th minute. It was also her first goal of the season and first since Baylor faced Iowa State on Oct. 28, 2018. The sophomore ended the day with three shots, one on goal.

Junior goal keeper Jennifer Wandt and junior defender Sarah Norman each played 110 minutes. Sophomore forward Elena Reyna and freshman midfielder Michaela Gorman made their first career starts of the season having primarily been used as substitutes so far in the season.

Baylor will return home to take on the No. 3 USC Trojans for Scarf Night at 7 p.m. Friday at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field. The Bears will then host Gonzaga for Pups at the Pitch at 1 p.m. on Sunday.