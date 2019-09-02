Sometimes “no” leads to a greater “yes”

By BrenShavia Jordan | Broadcast Reporter

It was the year 2014 when I auditioned for American Idol. I grew up singing in church and thought I would definitely make it. It wasn’t until I received my first “no” from one of the producers that I begun to question my abilities and my perspective changed. The rejection from that “no'” made me disregard the approval God had already given me.

In life it is so easy to want the approval of others. When we don’t get approval, we often begin to doubt our abilities. We begin to see ourselves through the lens of rejection instead of through the lens of God our father.

I learned through this situation and many others that people won’t always see the value you possess. Their failure to see your value is not a reflection of who you are.

We have already been approved by God, and the gifts and talents He has given us are to be used for His glory. I have learned we are not to allow other imperfect humans to dictate the course of our life. Our value is not determined by the judgment of others.

God has a plan for each of our lives, and sometimes “no’s” are just a redirection for where He wants to take us. Life is a journey and each lesson adds value. Life situations are like puzzle pieces. Each piece is needed to get you to the ultimate picture of purpose. It took one producer to tell me “no” to see the lesson in the bigger “yes” that only God can give. God often reminds me of this now as I continue singing and using my gift for Him.

You should not allow rejection to stop you. If you are passionate about something, keep going no matter what. That’s what I did and I am so glad I didn’t stop. Passion is what keeps you going even after a rejection.

I am grateful for the rejection because without it I would not be the person I am today. It taught me to trust the process of life and trust the plan God had for me. A “no” doesn’t mean disqualification; sometimes it is just a delay to something greater.

Now, five years later, I can honestly say I am living my something greater — pursuing my dreams and still using my gift of singing to bring glory to Jesus Christ. As I write this I am reminded of how grateful I am for that “no.”