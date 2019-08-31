Soccer defeats Drake in overtime in first road test

By Ahfaaz Merchant | Sports Writer

No. 21 Baylor soccer took Drake University into overtime and came out with a 1-0 victory Friday night at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines, Iowa.

The game winning goal came from a header by junior forward Camryn Wendlandt and was assisted by redshirt senior defender Kylie Ross in the 95th minute. Wendlandt has now scored in two-straight games.

The game could have ended earlier in the 74th minute when junior goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt took a free kick from 63 yards across the opposite goal that took a bounce over Drake goalkeeper Kelsie Stone and into the upper right corner of the net. This goal was waved off by officials due to it being an indirect free kick.

Baylor was dominant throughout the course of the game with a 56 % to 44% time of possession advantage. The Bears spent 72 % of the time on Drake’s side of the field. They also recoded a 21-6 advantage in shots, 10 of them were on goal for the Bears, while the Bulldogs only had 2. Freshman and sophomore goalkeepers Maya Bellomo and Jennifer Wandt each recorded a save.

Bellomo made her first career start in goal this season for the Bears. Wandt saw her piece of action the second half of the game.

Head coach Paul Jobson said he was happy for the win but that the team now has to shift its focus to their next match on Sunday.

“Happy for our team to walk out with a win on the road,” Jobson said. “I thought Drake did a really good job defending us, and their goalkeeper played very well. I was happy with how we battled until the very end. Wins on the road are tough, and now we have to recover to face another tough opponent Sunday.”

Baylor is scheduled to play former Big 12 foe Nebraska at 7 p.m. on Sunday in Lincoln, Neb. The game will air on BTNPlus.com.