Baylor NPHC gathers for first Hump Day of the semester

By BrenShavia Jordan | Broadcast Reporter

The National Pan-Hellenic Council consists of nine historically African American Greek lettered fraternities and sororities, collectively known as the “Divine Nine.” Baylor National Pan-Hellenic Council collaborated with Baylor Multicultural Greek Council to hold a hump day celebration Wednesday on Fountain Mall.

Joel Trahan, Baylor’s NPHC President, shared his thoughts regarding the impact the “Divine Nine” holds.

“We are called to impact our community, our school and individual African Americans on campus,” Trahan said.

Founded in 1930 at Howard University, Baylor chartered its own Council in 1994. Of the eight sororities and fraternities housed at Baylor, seven are currently active. The first chartered chapter on campus, Delta Sigma Theta, arrived in 1991, and the last chapter Phi Beta Sigma arrived in 2000. Along with their strolling and stepping, the members proudly promote unity, service and lifelong friendships.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. member Mya Ellington-Williams shares how she will continue the legacy.

“I joined here at Baylor University, so I could continue those efforts by reaching out to high school students in the Waco community to ensure they are able to have a smooth college entry process,” Ellington-Williams said.

With a legacy over 80 years old, the National Pan-Hellenic Council continues to impact the lives of its members and the community around them.