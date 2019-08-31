Baylor celebrates National College Colors Day

By Sarah Gill | Broadcast Reporter

This year’s National College Colors Day occurred on the same day as Baylor’s Spirit Fridays. Both events were designed to get students, alumni, faculty and staff eager for the football season.

The Baylor United campaign has made Baylor’s College Colors Day more significant, because there are now university official colors of green and gold.

Senior Marketing and Communications Specialist Jonathan Hill said that both College Colors Day and Spirit Fridays are all about the “initiative to keep fans, students, faculty and staff all engaged and ready for the weekend.”

President Livingstone created Spirit Fridays in hope that everyone would wear green and gold with pride every Friday.

Some students have been waiting to sport Baylor colors since being admitted into the university.

Los Altos, Calif., sophomore Rebecca Smith said she bought a lot of green and gold clothing to show school spirit.

The campus, filled with green and gold, is a signal that football season is finally here.