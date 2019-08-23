Far Far A-Waco; Weekend fun, only a drive away

By Madison Day | Digital Managing Editor

Being between three major cities in Texas by only about 90 miles each direction has its advantages for Baylor students.

Whether it’s heading down to Austin to rent a kayak on Lady Bird Lake or heading up to Fort Worth to catch a country concert at Billy Bob’s, the possibilities are endless. Many students, including Houston junior Meredith Cagley, enjoy going to Austin.

“I love heading down to Austin for the weekend or even for just a day trip,” Cagley said. “I typically like to go to Zilker Park or South Congress for the day and then go out for a nice dinner with my friends at night.”

According to Timeout, some of the “can’t-miss Austin attractions” include the Barton Creek Greenbelt, Zilker Park and the bats at the Congress Avenue Bridge. If you start to get hungry, Timeout has you covered with a list of the “23 best restaurants,” including Emmer & Rye, Barley Swine and Uchi.

Murals also line the streets and alleys as perfect picture spots, so don’t forget to check out the iconic “I love you so much” wall and the “Greetings from Austin” postcard wall.

To make planning a trip even easier, Timeout has even released a 48-hour guide to Austin, perfect for Baylor students wanting to spend a weekend in the Live Music Capital of the World.

“Austin has a lot to offer that Waco doesn’t — so it’s nice to get away for a bit,” Cagley said.

If you decide to head north for the weekend, there is no shortage of activities in the Dallas/Fort-Worth area either. Los Angeles senior Tiffany Cochran often goes to Dallas just for her favorite grocery store, Trader Joe’s, and simply to explore all the city has to offer.

“If I want to get away from Waco for a little, I just make the drive up to Dallas,” Cochran said. “I usually just go for the day and Bird [scooter] around the city and explore. I also love to go to Blue Sushi because they have the best sushi specials during happy hour.”

Here are some additional things to keep in mind, according to Thrillist lifestyle: The State Fair of Texas is coming up in September and is a great way to spend a fall day in Dallas. For baseball fans, take in a Ranger’s game at Global Life Park in Arlington. If you’re in need of retail therapy or a dress for semi-formal, plan to spend hours at NorthPark Center for some shopping.

Aside from the metropolitan cities of Dallas and Austin, some students, including Houston junior Kate Balleza, also like to head to College Station for the weekend to see friends and explore another college town. You can stop by the infamous Dixie Chicken for a burger and their “Tijuana fries.”

“A lot of times I’ll just go for a day or two,” Balleza said. “Even though it isn’t the most exciting city ever, it’s always good to catch up with my friends, and we make the most of it. If you know a few people who go to school [at A&M], it can be a lot of fun.”

A weekend getaway to any one of these cities is a good way to clear your head and take a break from the stress of college life, not to mention exploring a new city is exciting.

“Getting away to a big city is always fun and is a good change of pace, but it really only takes a few days away for me to miss the quaint charm of Waco,” Cagley said.