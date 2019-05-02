What to do in Waco: May 3 – 4

Thomas Moran | Arts and Life Editor

Friday, May 3

DreamCon 2019 | All Day | Waco Convention Center | $20 one-day pass or $35 weekend pass | The convention will include gaming tournaments, cosplay, artists, anime creators, YouTube stars, musicians and more.

First Friday in downtown Waco | 6 – 9 p.m. | Downtown | The monthly event features deals, freebies and special events in a variety of local businesses.

John Storm exhibit | 10 a.m. | Cultivate 7twelve | The artist’s work will be featured through May 30 at the local venue.

Mamma Mia! | 7:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre | $18 student tickets | The show will run through Sunday with multiple showings a day. Visit their website for a list of showtimes.

The Liar | 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. | Jones Theatre | Baylor Theatre is holding its final show of the school year. The show will run through Sunday with two showings a day. A full list of showtimes can be found online.

Saturday, May 4

Historic Waco Foundation Attic Treasures | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | 4328 W. Waco Drive | The event will feature the sale of gently used, vintage and antique goods.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | McLennan County Courthouse parking lot | The weekly event features a variety of vendors and booths selling products, household goods and more.

Waco Gem and Mineral Show | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Extraco Events Center