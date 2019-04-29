What to do in Waco: April 30 – May 2

Tuesday, April 30

McLennan Community College Student Art Exhibition | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | McLennan Community College Community Services Center

“The Liar” | 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. | Baylor Theatre | Baylor Theatre’s final production of the year will take place from Tuesday to Friday.

Baylor Men’s Choir | 7:30 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall | Free | The group will perform their annual spring concert, this year titled “The Greatest Showmen.”

Open mic night at The Backyard | 8 – 9 p.m. | Free | The local venue will host its weekly event with slots given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Wednesday, May 1

Fashion with a Passion – Mission Waco style show and luncheon | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | The Phoenix Ballroom | $45 tickets | The show will benefit Mission Waco’s programs for low-income children and youth.

Meet & Catch Up | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Art Forum of Waco | Free | The local venue is hosting the event to allow artists and attendees from the Hispanic Heritage Art Show & Celebration to re-congregate.

Thursday, May 2

Heart of Texas Farmers Market | 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Extraco Events Center | The farmers market will be open at this time Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays until the end of August.