Everything you need to know about the Infinity Gems and Gauntlet

Rebekah Carter | Contributor

The six Infinity Stones unified in the Infinity Gauntlet give Thanos ultimate power. With a snap of his fingers, he was able to turn half of the life in the universe to dust in his attempt to achieve balance. Tremendously powerful on their own, the powers of the stones can be combined and magnified when combined in the Infinity Gauntlet. As of the end of “Avengers: Infinity War,” half of the universe’s life is wiped and Thanos, injured from the sheer power he excercised with the Inifinity Gauntlet, has sought repose on a far-off planet and the Avengers, now fewer in number, must find a way to defeat Thanos and undo the damage he caused.

The Power Stone

The purple stone, the first obtained by Thanos, grants its wielder extreme energy manipulation capabilities and the ability to destroy worlds with a simple punch to the ground. With the help of The Power Stone, Thanos was able to swiftly retrieve the rest.

The Space Stone

This blue stone previously powered Loki’s scepter. It has the power to create portals and bridges into different dimensions and places. After gaining this stone and killing Loki in the process, Thanos gained the ability to bounce between worlds to retrieve the rest.

The Reality Stone

Thanos found this red stone in a collector’s museum in Knowhere. The Reality Stone’s job is to warp matter into dark matter called Aether, granting Thanos temporary power over reality and allowing him to create illusions which helped him defeat of The Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Soul Stone

In “Avengers: Infinity War,” Thanos traded the soul of his favorite daughter, Gomora, who despised Thanos and his motives, to gain the Soul Stone. After attaining the stone, Thanos is confronted by some of the Avengers, the Masters of the Mystic Arts and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Equipped with both the Soul Stone and the Power Stone, Thanos finds Dr. Strange, wearer of the Time Stone, with ease.

The Time Stone

The necklace that we see in “Dr. Strange,” also known as The Eye of Agamotto, houses the Time Stone within it. Giving Dr. Strange his abilities, the Time Stone can manipulate time in any direction. Thanos used the Time Stone, to reverse and reconstruct the Mind Stone, which the Red Witch sacrificially destroyed to prevent Thanos attaining all six stones, killing Vision in the process.

The Mind Stone

This yellow stone originally had the ability to control minds and became the life source of Vision — formerly Tony Stark’s artificial intelligence assistant who gained sentience and a synthetic body. It is the last stone that Thanos obtains in “Avengers: Infinity War,” after tearing it from Vision’s forehead where it resided.