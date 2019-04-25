Boston pride runs deep

By Shae Koharski | Multimedia Journalist

You’ve heard of Texas Pride, but let me tell you a little about the pride us Massachusetts residents have. So skip the New York City streets and ship on up to the greatest city on the planet: Boston.

BBQ to Texas is seafood to Massachusetts. Boston has some of the best seafood because the harbor is literally right there. It’s all fresh.



If you’re not a seafood person, then The North End has the best Italian food and bakeries. A lot of them are owned by local families who have been in Boston for years, and their food still tastes as great as it did in the 70s.

If you know sports, you know Boston sports: You either love them or you hate them, and there’s no in between. Boston sports have some of the best team spirit in the nation. We have a lot of history and championships (Title Town anyone?). We have Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, Boston Bruins and the New England Patriots (although not in Boston but a quick train ride away). The games are insane. The fans are passionate and wild. The venues are gorgeous. The experience is one in a lifetime. Even if you’re not a Boston sports fan, I would still encourage you to go at least one these games if your favorite team is playing. Also, don’t forget to get the ice cream at Fenway Park – it’s the best I’ve ever had.

Boston is home to a lot of big corporations and businesses: Fidelity Investments, Liberty Mutual, General Electric, New Balance, Biogen just to name a few major companies that are in Boston. If you want to venture about a 20 minute train ride outside, there is Staples and TJX headquarters in Framingham.



Boston hospitals are some of the best in the world. The major nationally ranked hospitals are Mass General, Boston Children’s, Brigham and Women’s and Tufts, all located downtown.

Of course, everyone knows Massachusetts’ history. I always found it interesting that in Texas public schools, students have to take a Texas history class. I always thought, “Why didn’t I take a Massachusetts history class?” and then it clicked in my head that a majority of U.S. history happened in Massachusetts.

But, Boston is historically rich and not many locals take advantage of it. There are so many walking tours and buildings you can go to and hear what major piece of history happened there. You could be coming out of a Dunkin’ Donuts on Tremont St. and walk three steps to see where Paul Revere is buried – it’s wild.

A few other small tidbits is that Boston has a major airport, a train system and a Dunkin’ Donuts on just about every corner. There are plenty of cool places to live, whether you like modern living or you want to live in a 1800s brick apartment building. There are plenty of colleges so the city will always be young and vibrant. Also, if it snows, the city shovels the snow for you.

As you can tell, I love Boston and miss it dearly. I think it’s an amazing city with so much to offer for people of all ages, especially new graduates. It’s an old city, but there’s always something new going on. I encourage everyone to go Boston and experience the best city on the East Coast. And as always, we’re always Boston Strong.