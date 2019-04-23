What to do in Waco: April 24 – 25

Thomas Moran | Arts and Life Editor

Wednesday, April 24

Cameron Park Wild Wednesday Hikes | 5:30 p.m. | Rewood Shelter | Waco park rangers will lead the weekly hikes through May and then again from September to October.

Cultivate Jazz Jam | 7:30 p.m. | Cultivate 7twelve | Guitarist Chuck Jennings will be performing.

Open mic night at Common Grounds | 8 – 10 p.m. | The local coffee shop will host its weekly event with slots given on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Expanse Between | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Martin Museum of Art | Baylor’s on-campus art museum is hosting the exhibit through June 2.

Thursday, April 24

Twelfth Night | 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. | Ball Performing Arts Center, McLennan Community College | $8 student tickets | The McLennan Theatre group will be performing the Shakespearean romantic comedy.

Texas Amateur Quarterhorse Association State Championship Show | All Day | Extraco Events Center | Free

SPACEX: This is Rocket Science Exhibit | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex | The exhibit features a rocket model and thruster engine, projection video, model of the solar system and history of rocket development and more.

Engrained Art Exhibit | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Cultivate 7twelve