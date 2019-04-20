Equestrian closes out season in NCEAs

By Ben Everett | Sports Editor

Baylor equestrian saw its season come to an end on Friday at the NCEA Championship in Waco.

In the team quarterfinals, Baylor fell to No. 6-seed Georgia 10-6 on Thursday afternoon.

In the reining quarterfinals on Thursday, the Bears fell to South Carolina 4-0. Freshman Madaline Callaway paced Baylor with a score of 206.

Facing the Gamecocks once again, this time in equitation on the flat, the Bears fell 911-877 in the deciding point after being tied 2-2.

In horsemanship, the Bears pulled off an upset win over No. 3 Oklahoma State. Senior Kaylee Mellott and sophomore Kacie Scharf each recorded points for Baylor.

Moving on to play No. 7 TCU, Baylor dropped a 879.5-851 decision to see their season come to an end in horsemanship.