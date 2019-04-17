What to do in Waco: April 18 – 21

Thomas Moran | Arts and Life Editor
Thursday, April 18
Texas Fine Artists Spring Show | 6 -8 p.m. | Springhill Suites Waco Woodway | Free | The show will have musical accompaniment by Frank Exum and Isis Lee.
Artist Talk – Photographers Michael Larsen and Tracey Talbert | 6 – 7 p.m. | American Bank | Free | The two artists will be sharing about their journeys as artists.
Friday, April 19
National College Equestrian Championship | 8:30 a.m. | Extraco Events Center | Free | The quarterfinals will take place all day.
Night Hikes at Lake Waco Wetlands | 7:30 p.m. | Wetlands Research Education center | The hikes are led by Cameron Park Zoo staff.
Saturday, April 20
Waco Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | McLennan County Courthouse parking lot | The weekly event will take place, featuring a variety of vendors and goods for sale.
Heart of Texas Poets Society | 2 – 4 p.m. | Cultivate 7twelve | Free | The group meets on the third Saturday of each month.
National College Equestrian Championship Finals | 8:30 a.m. | Extraco Events Center
(see above)
Sunday, April 21
Easter Egg Hunt | 10 a.m. | Hewitt Community Church | The local church is hosting a variety of Easter Sunday celebratory activities and services.
HAPPY EASTER