FDM students make use of special RED camera

By Emma Whitt | Broadcast Reporter

Staying on the cutting edge of technology is essential for any film department and Baylor’s is no exception. In order to prepare Baylor students for the working world they have been given the chance to work with a vital resource –– a RED Epic MX camera.

These prestigious cameras are regularly used on professional film and digital media projects, and Baylor has had its current RED camera since 2011. Film and digital media lecturer Daniel Beard shed some light on what exactly RED cameras are and how they became such a big name by explaining what the founder, Jim Jannard’s, mission was when he created it.

“He wanted to make an affordable 4K camera at the time when 4K cameras were really unattainable,” Beard said. “The functions that they have really make them suitable for a lot of different productions, and I think that’s one of the reasons why they’re so popular.”

Robinson senior Andy Racoti said it’s a big deal for students to be able to work with this technology.

“It was one of those things when you hear RED, you automatically think that’s high caliber stuff,” Racoti said. “That’s not like one of those dinky little cameras that they give you in Production Methods class. That’s what [Steven] Spielberg must use, or Roger Deacons.”