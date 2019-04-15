What to do in Waco: April 16 – 17

Thomas Moran | Arts and Life Editor

Tuesday, April 16

The Ragland Trio | 7 p.m. | Young at Heart Dance Club | The country group will perform a senior show.

Central Texas Choral Society – Mozart Requiem | 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. | Midway ISD Performing Arts Center | $10 |

Baylor A Cappella Choir | 7:30 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall | Free | The group will perform a selection of songs it’s learned this semester.

Open mic night at The Backyard Bar & Grill | 8 – 9 p.m. | Free | The local venue will host the evening with slots given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Wednesday, April 17

National College Equestrian Championship | 8:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. | Extraco Event Center | The event will continue with quarterfinals on Thursday, semifinals on Friday and finals on Saturday.

Cameron Park Wild Wednesday Hikes | 5:30 p.m. | Cameron Park Redwood Shelter | Free | Waco park ranger will lead the weekly hikes through May and again from August to October.

Open mic night at Common Grounds | 8 – 10 p.m. | The local coffee shop will host its weekly event with slots given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Therapy Dogs | 6:30 – 8 p.m. | Beauchamp Addiction Recovery Center | The Peer Ally Coalition is hosting and sponsoring the event to help reduce student stress with finals quickly approaching.