Tourists trek across country to visit Magnolia Market

By Sarah Gill | Broadcast Reporter

Waco was named No. 2 in the best travel destinations for 2018, according to TripAdvisor, and this was due in large part to the work of Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Anna Romeo is one of the many tourists who migrate for mile just to come visit Magnolia Market.

“We’re from Kalamazoo, Michigan, and we took a girls trip,” Romeo said. First we went to Oklahoma to see the pioneer woman and then we drove south 6 hours here to see the market.”

Neha Kandari, however, said Magnolia isn’t just a girls’ getaway destination. The Gaines created a place where kids can play, people can enjoy tasty food and find interior design inspiration.

“We just bought a house about six months ago and just looking into a new interior decoration idea and Magnolia seems to be the name that everyone really speaks of,” Kandari. “We live in southeast Austin about two hours away from here but I thought it was worth the drive to just come check it out.”

People have migrated thousands of miles, not discouraged by the distance. Magnolia also provides the chance to stand where millions stood to acknowledge their journey at the sign “Miles to Magnolia.”

For some, like Don Hager, Magnolia is closer to home and serves as the perfect day trip.

“I’m from Maypearl, Texas and I’m here with some friends,” Hager said. “I haven’t been here before. I’ve heard about it but that’s about it.”

In 2017, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported that Magnolia Market attracts more tourists than the Alamo per year.