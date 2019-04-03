Hate speech has no place in Christianity

By Mackenzie Chandler | Contributor

Campus Living and Learning, Baylor faculty and staff and the wider Baylor community, I greet you in the name of our righteous Father and in the name of our glorious Savior Jesus Christ. I am greatly concerned by the emails I have received regarding the removal of flyers and of the actions of the Baylor administration in regard to Young Americans for Freedom.

Today I exhort you to remember the words of our Lord: He who oppresses the poor shows contempt for their maker, but whoever is kind to the needy honors God. Our brothers and sisters of the LGBTQ+ community are being oppressed by the hateful speech and rhetoric which is disseminated by Matt Walsh. By allowing Young Americans for Freedom to host this fascist, Baylor is necessarily aligning itself with these oppressive views.

Remember that it is our duty as Christians to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. It is our duty to speak up and judge fairly; to defend the right of the poor and needy. We must not withhold good from those who deserve it, when it is in our power to act. We must not say to our neighbor, “Come back later; I’ll give it tomorrow”— when we now have it with us.

Baylor administration — you have it now, within your power, to defend your LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters. Now is the time to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves. Now is the time to speak up and judge fairly. We cannot tell our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters that they must come back later, that we shall give it tomorrow. Today is the day for action. Today is the day to speak up against the oppression which is attempting to be spread on our campus. We cannot claim to have Christ as our guide when we do not live out His word, His desires for us. Do not give in to the temptation of the world, to ignore this oppression due to worldly pressures, but rather stand up with our brothers and sisters, defend them from hatred and bigotry, align yourselves with Christ and His Word.

This is my exhortation to you. This is my desire for you. My love to all of you in Christ our Savior. Amen.

MacKenzie Chandler

Junior University Scholar

Seward, Neb.