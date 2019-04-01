What to do in Waco: April 2-4

Thomas Moran | Arts and Life Editor

Tuesday, April 2

Mnemonic | 7:30 p.m. | Jones Theatre | $20 | Baylor Theatre’s latest show tells the story of tourists who discover a prehistoric body on an alpine glacier.

Open mic night | 8 – 9 p.m. | The Backyard Bar Stage & Grill | The local venue and restaurant will host its weekly event with slots given on a first come, first-served basis.

Wednesday, April 3

Beall Poetry Festival | 3:30 p.m. | Carroll Science Building | Room 101 | Free | Wednesday will feature the student literary contest.

Cameron Park Wild Wednesday hikes | 5:30 p.m. | Redwood Shelter | Waco park rangers will lead hikes through the park each Wednesday through May and then again from September through October.

Open mic night at Common Grounds | 8 – 10 p.m. | The local coffee shop will host its weekly event on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thursday, April 4

Beall Poetry Festival | 3:30 p.m. | Carroll Science Building | Room 101 | Free | Day two will feature a lecture by poet Meg Tyler.

“Entrepreneurship and Economic Growth” | 4 – 5:15 p.m. | Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation | Indiana University professor of economics David Audretsch will give the lecture as a part of the Free Enterprise Forum speaker series.

