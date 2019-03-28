What to do in Waco: March 29-30

By
Thomas Moran
-
Lariat File

Thomas Moran | Arts and Life Editor

Friday, March 29

Deep in the Heart Film Festival | All day | Waco Hippodrome Theatre | $8 tickets | The annual event features full-length and short films.

Baylor Art Student Exhibition | 10 a.m. | Martin Museum of Art | Free | The new exhibit features a selection of student art and is open in conjunction with another exhibit, “The Expanse Between.”

Heart O’ Texas Speedway Auto Racing | 7 – 10 p.m. | Heart O’ Texas Speedway | $15 tickets | The event will feature several types of races including Street Stock, Bomber, Sprint Car and more.

ABBA Revisited tribute act | 8:30 – 10:30 p.m. | Backyard Bar Stage and Grill | $20 tickets

Sundown Sessions: Escape room | 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. | The Union Board is hosting the weekly event, with the Baylor Gameroom and blacklight bowling available.

Saturday, March 30

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | McLennan County Courthouse parking lot | The weekly event features a variety of vendors and products.

Deep in the Heart Film Festival | All Day | Waco Hippodrome Theatre | $8 tickets

Sundown Sessions: Open Mic Night | 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. | The Union Board will host the weekly event in partnership with the Women’s History Month Planning Committee. All student are welcomed to perform in the “resistance and empowerment” themed event.

