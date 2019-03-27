Short breaks are overrated

By Michelle Perez | Reporter

Planning a trip for an upcoming break? Don’t. Spring break, Easter and fall breaks are all ways we students use to relax and recharge for classes. Many of us go home, some on vacation and some even stick around campus to enjoy its empty beauty.

However, those who went on vacation may have been more stressed out than before the break. This is how my spring break went: I was stuck at the Denver airport for three days due to a bomb cyclone, which forced me to sleep on the airport floor, and after five cancelled flights and three hour check-in lines, I was finally home.

Although my break was pretty dramatic, it won’t compare to my coworkers break who had her own mini trip to the emergency room. So for me? Breaks are overrated.

According to the CDC,“Road traffic injuries are estimated to be the eighth leading cause of death globally and the leading cause of death for young people aged 15–29.” Which means if road trips are your friends’ go-to, I suggest taking extra precaution, buckling every seat belt and handing over your phone to a friend.

Having the best vacation can be a lot of pressure, especially for seniors since it will be their last fall, winter and spring break, but there is nothing wrong with spending that time at home.

Parents are obsessed with their kids, we all know this. Why not pay your parents a little visit and spend some time with them? I promise they’ll love it. Lastly, a huge reason to go back home for breaks: pets. Remember how sad you were leaving home and having to say goodbye to your furry friend? Short breaks are the perfect excuse to pay them a visit as well. Take them on a nice walk, give them a nice belly rub and spoil them with treats. They probably miss you as much as you miss them.

Needs some ideas for a staycation? Try your local paint shop and let your inner artist out. Try picking up a new hobby, whether it be baking, stitching or even a new sport. Winter months can be brutal, especially on our health with all of the holidays, so start your healthy lifestyle by spending your break researching, exercising and trying out new healthy recipes.

Lastly, go visit your grandparents. According to a senior living website, “reminiscing can also be beneficial for seniors who have memory impairments. Reminiscing with a person with dementia can improve their ability to communicate, alleviate signs of depression and agitation, provide relief from boredom and improve their feeling of self-worth and importance.” By giving them a small visit, you can help them in big ways. Who knows, you might even be able learn something about your family that you didn’t know.

Staying home or going on a vacation is ultimately your decision, however I do urge you to practice safety wherever you are. Make sure to check the weather for flight cancellations, monitor the roads for construction and use the buddy system in unfamiliar places.