What to Do in Waco: March 26-28

Tuesday, March 26

Baylor Symphony Orchestra | 7:30 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall | Free | The group will be performing a selection of pieces they’ve learned this far in the semester.

Open mic night at The Backyard | 8 – 9 p.m. | The local venue will host the open performance evening with slots given on a first come, first-served basis.

Wednesday, March 27

Cameron Park Wild Wednesday Hikes | 5:30 p.m. | Cameron Park Redwood Shelter | Free | Waco park rangers will host the event every Wednesday through May and then again from August to October.

Christian Writers Workshop | 6 – 7:30 p.m. | First Baptist Church | Free | The group meets as an opportunity for writers to meet other local writers and share their works.

The Beach Boys “Now and Then Tour” | 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. | Extraco Events Center | Tickets range from $45 to $75 | Featuring Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, the group will perform a variety of hits. Tickets are available online.

Common Grounds Open Mic Night | 8 – 10 p.m. | The local shop will host its weekly event with slots given on a first come, first-served basis.

Thursday, March 28

Deep in the Heart Film Festival | All Day | Waco Hippodrome Theatre | $8 for most sessions | The annual festival features a wide variety of full-length and short films. The festival will run through March 31.