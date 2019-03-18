What to Do in Waco: March 19 – 21

Thomas Moran | Arts and Life Editor

Tuesday, March 19

Tom Scott Art Exhibit | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum | Free | The local venue is hosting watercolor pieces and photography of the late Scottish painter.

Holi! | 5 p.m. | Fountain Mall | The Indian Subcontinent Student Association will host the Festival of Colors celebration. The event will feature performances, colorful powder, water balloons and more. Attendees are encouraged to wear white clothes.

Wednesday, March 20

Coming of Age Exhibit | 1 – 4 p.m. | East Terrace | The Historic Waco Foundation is hosting the exhibit, which offers an inside look at the history of debutantes as an old English tradition and its evolution to a local Waco tradition.

Artist Helen Haibert lecture – “In Pursuit of Wonder” | 5 – 7 p.m. | Hooper-Schafer Fine Arts Center – auditorium 149 | The Colorado-based installation artist, podcaster and blogger will give her presenation.

Open mic night at Commons Grounds | 8 – 10 p.m. | The local coffee shop will host its weekly mic night with spots given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thursday, March 21

Cultivate 7Twelve: Live Entertainment | 6 – 9 p.m. | $15 | The local venue is holding a belated St. Patrick’s Day celebration with a performance by Grammy-nominated fiddlist Andrew Finn Magill.

NOTE: The Julliard Spring Quartet performance has been canceled due to the illness of one of the members of the group.