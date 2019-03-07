What to do in Waco: Spring Break

Friday, March 8

Dueling Pianos with David Morris and Mark Johnson | 7:45 p.m. | $8 | Waco Hippodrome Theatre | Free | Pianists David Morris and Mark Johnson will go head to head.

Saturday, March 9

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | McLennan County Court House parking lot | Local vendors will offer a variety of goods at the weekly event.

Sunday, March 10

Despicable Me: Pajama Party | 10 a.m. | Waco Hippodrome Theatre | $5 | The event includes breakfast, a cereal bar and showings of the movie.

Monday, March 11

Space Jam | 11 a.m. | Waco Hippodrome Theatre | Kick of March Madness with this basketball flick.

Tuesday, March 12

Brain Awareness Week| 10 a.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex | The museum will feature hands-on activities with professors from the psychology and neuroscience departments.

Wednesday, March 13

Christian Writers Workshop | 6 – 7:30 p.m. | First Baptist Church | The group will gather to share projects and promote community among writers.

Thursday, March 14

Jazz/Funk Night | 7 p.m. | Dichotomy Coffee and Spirits | The local shop is bringing back jazz night, featuring artist Sebastian Fotouhi.

Thursday, March 15

Spring at the Silos | 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Magnolia Market | Free | Artisans from across the country will be gathering at the Silos for a vendor fair where they will offer a variety of goods.

