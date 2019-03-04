What to do in Waco, March 5-7

Thomas Moran | Arts and Life Editor

Tuesday, March 5

Open mic night at The Backyard | 8 – 9 p.m. | Backyard Bar Stage & Grill | Free | The local restaurant and performance venue welcomes anyone interested in performing to sign up. Slots are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Waco Community Band | 7:30 p.m. | Ball Performing Arts Center | Free | The group performs frequent concerts during its eleven-months season.

Wednesday, March 6

Meet & Catch Up | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Art Forum of Waco | Free | Participants and visitors of the Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration in September are invited to the venue to reconnect with each other.

Christian Writers Workshop | 6 – 7:30 p.m. | First Baptist Woodway | The group meets every week at 101 N. Ritchie road to share their writing.

Open mic night at Commons Grounds | 8 – 10 p.m. | The local coffee shop will host its weekly mic night with spots given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thursday, March 7

The Art of Celebrity and Brand Making: Pop | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Cultivate 7twelve | The exhibit features local artists focused around pop culture.

ReStore ReStart Fine Art Show | 6 p.m. | Cultivate 7twelve | The show features art from recycled products. There will be a silent auction to benefit the community.