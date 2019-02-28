What to do in Waco: March 1-3

Friday, March 1

First Friday Waco | 6 – 10 p.m. | Several business in the downtown area will participate in the monthly event with live music, snack and more.

Gungor with The Brilliance and Propaganda | 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. | Common Grounds | $28 tickets | Doors open at 7 p.m.

Improv Comedy Night | 8:30 p.m. | Brazos Theatre, Suite Q |$10.50 student tickets | 7524 Bosque Blvd. | The Brazos Theatre Group will perform the comedy act, all made up on the spot.

Saturday, March 2

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | McLennan Country Courthouse Parking Lot | Local businesses and vendors will set up booths with a variety of goods for sale.

Quitters – Analog Waco storytelling event | 8 – 9:30 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing | The event offers attendees the opportunity to share their personal stories involving quitting.

Billy Bone and the Nasty Habits | 7 – 11 p.m. | Mynar’s Bar | The two music groups will perform sets at the local bar.

Sunday, March 3

U.S. Navy Concert Band | 3 – 5 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall | Free | Though the event is free, tickets, available in the McCrary Music Building lobby or over the phone at 254-710-3571, are required for seating.