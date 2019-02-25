What to do in Waco: Feb. 26 – 28

Thomas Moran | Arts and Life Editor

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Open mic night at The Backyard | 8 – 9 p.m. | Backyard Bar Stage & Grill | Free | The local restaurant and performance venue welcomes anyone interested in performing to sign up. Slots are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dr. Swanson’s Trivia Tournament of Champions | 6:30 p.m. | Dancing Bear Pub | The local pub will host the weekly trivia tournament every Tuesday until April 23.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Cafe Resume | 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Moody Library Lobby | Representatives from the Career and Professional Development office will be present to help students refine their resumes. There will be free coffee.

Christian Writers Workshop | 6 – 7:30 p.m. | First Baptist Woodway | The group meets every week at 101 N. Ritchie road to share their writing.

Open mic night at Commons Grounds | 8 – 10 p.m. | The local coffee shop will host its weekly mic night with spots given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thursday, Feb. 28

All University Sing | 6:30 – 11 p.m. | Waco Hall | Various student groups will show their prepared musical performances in hopes of winning.

Ghost Dance Band | 8 p.m. | The Melody Ranch | The country group will perform at the local dance hall along with special guest Billy Latham.