What to do in Waco: Feb. 19-21

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Open mic night | The Backyard Bar and Grill | 8 – 9 p.m. | The local venue and restaurant will host its weekly mic night with slots given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Christian Writers Workshop | First Baptist Church | 6 – 7:30 p.m. | The group will congregate for local writers to meet one another and share their works.

“On Changing Tides: Doris Miller, Pearl Harbor and the Civil Rights Movement” – Dr. T. Michael Parrish lecture and book signing | Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation, Room 250 | 6 p.m. | The author of the book will be lecturing about his book.

Baylor Winds Performance | Roxy Grove Halle | 7 p.m. | Free | Members of the Baylor music faculty will be performing.

Thursday, Feb. 21

Baylor Concert Jazz Ensemble | Jones Concert Hall | 7:30 p.m. | Free | The student music group will present the music they’ve presented this far in the semester.

Coffee Cupping Cantata and Bach | Cultivate 7twelve | 6 p.m. | The local art venue will host an evening of exploring the world of coffee. Attendees will learn how properly to taste coffee, brewing techniques and how to make your own blend.