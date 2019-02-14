What to Do in Waco: Feb. 15-16

Friday, Feb. 15

“Peter and the Starcatcher” | Jones Theatre | 7:30 p.m. | Baylor Theatre’s most recent production tells the story of Peter Pan and how all of his friends found their way to Neverland.

Dave Wild Trio | Klassy Glass Wine Bar | 8 p.m. | The group will perform jazz music at the local wine bar.

Moulin Rouge! shadowcast | Waco Hippodrome Theatre | 7 p.m. | $10 | Watch the musical performed live in front of a showing of the film.

Ralph Breaks the Internet | Bill Daniel Student Center | 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. | The Union Board will host its weekly event with two showings of the film, one at 9 p.m. and one at 11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Waco Farmers Market | McLennan County Courthouse | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | The weekly event features vendors and business selling a variety of goods.

Heart of Texas Poets Society | Cultivate 7twelve | 2 – 4 p.m. | The group will meet in the local art venue to share and discuss poetry. All are welcome to attend.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” | Jones Theatre | 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Caldecott Book Illustrations | Mayborn Museum Complex | The exhibit features original illustrations from Caldecott Medal recipients.