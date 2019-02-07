What to do in Waco: Feb. 8-9

Friday, Feb. 8

Texas Heartbeat | The American Legion Post 121 | 7 p.m. | $5 | Texas Heartbeat is a local country band.

Baylor Symphony Orchestra and Choirs – President’s Concert | Jones Concert Hall | 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. | $15 | The various groups will perform Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection,” conducted by Stephen Hyde.

Thomas Csorba | Cultivate 7twelve | 8 – 10 p.m. | $20 | The local songwriter will perform in the arts gallery.

Lunar New Year | Barfield Drawing Room of the Bill Daniel Student Center | 6 – 9 p.m. | The Asian Student Association will host the event celebrating the Year of the Pig with games, prizes and more.

“Green Book” | Bill Daniel Student Center | 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. | The Union Board will host two showings of the movie at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 9

Waco Farmers Market | McLennan County Courthouse | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | The weekly event features vendors and business selling a variety of goods.

Chili cook-off with Moonshine Band | Last Chance Bar | 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. | The event lasts all day with the band performing at 8:30 p.m.

Valentines | Barfield Drawing Room of Bill Daniel Student Center | The Union Board’s Sundown Session will give students the chance to make homemade valentines cards.