Is Mason Ramsey genuinely talented or just famous?

By Isabelle Perello | Contributor

While I think the Mason Ramsey (“From Walmart to Waco: Mason Ramsey to host concert at Baylor” published Feb. 4) concert is a good fundraiser idea from Baylor’s Greek life organizations, I think the excitement over Mason Ramsey highlights how we as a society allow Internet fame to determine what it means to be talented.

Mason Ramsey has gotten a record deal simply from one viral video of him yodeling in a Walmart. While it was a cute moment, I hardly believe many record labels go out of their way to find yodeling 12-year-old boys, probably because they aren’t cut out for the world of music. There are millions of more talented people in the world than Mason Ramsey, but because he was able to capitalize on his 15 minutes of fame just right, he is now making more money than most post-college graduates off of his music and YouTube singing career.

Don’t get me wrong, I think that the Internet has given exposure to a lot of deserving artists that are now bringing their musical talent into the world. But among all the hype of this “yodeling boy” coming to campus, has anyone actually listened to his new music?

Isabelle Perello

Seabrook

Sophomore marketing major