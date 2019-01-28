What to do in Waco: Jan. 29-31

Tuesday

Open mic night at The Backyard | Backyard Bar stage & Grill | 8 – 9 p.m. | Free

McLennan County Jr. Livestock Show | Extraco Events Center | 8 a.m.

Very Eric Carle | Mayborn Museum Complex | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Come see the new exhibit exploring the works of Eric Carle, author of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”

The Neoclassical Gaze | Martin Museum of Art | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Come see the new exhibit exploring engravings of ancient Roman and Greek sculpture.

Wednesday

Therapy Dogs | 6:30 – 8 p.m. | Beauchamp Addiction Recovery Center | Stop by the BARC to de-stress with dogs from Angel Paws.

Open mic night at Common Grounds | 8 – 10 p.m. | The coffee shop will host its weekly open mic night with slots given on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Neoclassical Gaze | Martin Museum of Art | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday

Lyceum Series: Lecture with Lee Anne Myslewski | Roxy Grove Hall | 5 p.m. | This is the newest installment in the series of talks and performances given by musical authorities.