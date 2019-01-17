What to do in Waco: Jan. 18-20

Friday, Jan. 18

Heart of Texas One Stop Shop Hop | 10:00 a.m. | Waco Convention Center | $6 entry | More than 40 quilt stores will be set up to sell their goods.

MLK Jr. Day Empowerment Banquet – “Empowering the Artist Dream” with Michael Guinn | City of Waco Multipurpose Center | 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. | $25 entry | Global Revive is hosting activities to commemorate the national holiday, featuring speaker Michael Guinn.

Sundown Session: Robin Hood | 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center | The Student Union will host two showings of the 2018 movie.

Saturday, Jan. 19

Waco Farmer’s Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | McLennan County Courthouse Parking Lot | Vendors and businesses will set up booths to sell a wide variety of goods including fresh produce, filtered water, snacks and more.

Waco Gun Show | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | $7 entry | Extraco Event Center | There will be 500 tables showcasing a variety of guns.

Heart of Texas Poets Society | 2 – 4 p.m. | Cultivate 7twelve | The group meets on the third Saturday of every month to share their creative passion for poetry.

Sundown Session: Laser Tag in the SUB | 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center | The Union Board will host laser tag in the Barfield Drawing Room.

Sunday, Jan. 20

Waco Gun Show | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | $7 | Extraco Event Center | A variety of vendors will have firearms for sale and on show.