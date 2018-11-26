What to do in Waco: Nov. 27-29

Tuesday, Nov. 28

“Ice Glen” | Mabee Theatre | 7:30 p.m. | $17 student tickets | Baylor Theatre will open their show.

Open mic night | The Backyard Bar and Grill | 8-9 p.m. | The local restaurant and performance venue will host its weekly mic night. Slots are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Men’s Basketball | Ferrell Center | 7 p.m. | The Baylor Bears will take on the South Dakota Coyotes.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

“Ice Glen” | Mabee Theatre | 7:30 p.m.

Open mic night | Common Grounds | 8-10 p.m. | The coffee shop will hold its weekly event. Spots are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Meditation Wednesday | Fountain Mall | noon- 3 p.m. | Active Minds and Baylor Wellness Department will host an event with calm music, mats and pillows for students to take a mental break.

Santa’s Workshop Wrapping Party | 7 – 9 p.m. | Baylor Community Engagement & Service invites students to come help wrap 400 toys for local children. Pizza will be provided.

Thursday, Nov. 29

“Ice Glen” | Mabee Theatre | 7:30 p.m.

Christmas on 5th Street | Fountain Mall, Burleson Quadrangle, Traditions Plaza and the Bill Daniel Student Center | The annual tradition will take place with a tree lighting, carriage rides, petting zoo, photo ops and more.