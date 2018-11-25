Lady Bears sweep Las Vegas tournament field

By Ben Everett | Sports Editor

No. 4-ranked Baylor women’s basketball came away with two wins from the Southpoint Thanksgiving Shootout on Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas.

The Lady Bears (6-0) got a big performance from junior forward Lauren Cox in Friday’s 72-66 win over South Dakota State. Cox scored 28 points on 11-for-18 shooting from the field, while also grabbing 10 rebounds to help Baylor pull away for the win.

The Lady Bears held a slim three point lead at halftime, but late in the fourth quarter, Cox hit her third three-pointer of the game to give Baylor a 10 point lead. The Jackrabbits didn’t back down, cutting the lead to 68-66 with 20 seconds to go, but the Lady Bears knocked down free throws to seal the win.

Baylor came out hot in its game against Georgetown on Saturday. The Lady Bears started the game on a 9-0 run and took a 22-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. Baylor shot 58 percent in the first half to lead 47-23 at the break.

The Lady Bears led wire-to-wire and were sparked by junior guard Juicy Landrum’s four three-pointers in the 67-46 blowout win. Freshman forward NaLyssa Smith also chipped in 14 points in the win.

Baylor looks to remain undefeated as they face No. 13-ranked South Carolina at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 in Columbia, S.C.